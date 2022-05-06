A 15-year-old youth has been sentenced to six and a half years in youth custody for the manslaughter of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid.

The teenager from Birmingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of killing schoolboy Dea-John Reid earlier this year.

In March, a jury at Birmingham Crown Court found George Khan and Michael Shields not guilty of his murder.

It also found a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old's not guilty of the same offence.

However the jury found the boy who actually stabbed Dea-John Reid guilty of manslaughter.

Dea-John Reid Credit: West Midlands Police

What happened to Dea-John Reid?

Dea-John died from a stab wound to his chest in College Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday May 31 2021.

The teen, who was a year nine pupil at Harborne Academy, is understood to have been chased in College Road by a group at around 7.30pm before being stabbed.

Police want to 'tackle the pandemic' of youth crime:

After the killing of Dea-John Reid, West Midlands Police said they want to 'tackle the pandemic' of youth crime in the region.

He was the fifth teenager to be killed in Birmingham in 2021.