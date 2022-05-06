There seems to be a lot of talk about a heatwave or temperatures being warmer than Spain or Portugal this weekend and as its approaching faster than you can say Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – by the way, I bet you can’t say it faster than me – use the stopwatch on your phone to time it.

I said it without misteakes (see what I did there) in 1.85 seconds. Anyway, the prospect of a warm weekend no doubt makes one salivate.

Tee shirts, cut off jeans, sunblock, drop the top down on your car with sunglasses resting on top of your head - its all looking good.

The caveat is that it’s not going to be wall to wall sunshine but it will be warm and last into the early part of next week. Whoop-de-do. I’d insert a smiley face here but I don’t know how to do it. Actually, I’m rubbish when it comes to computers. Type, delete, copy and paste that’s about it.

East Midlands Weather:

On Saturday, it will be cloudy, with mist and coastal fog in the east. Feeling cool. Warm with sunny spells elsewhere, but the chance of an afternoon shower. Skies clearing in the evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

On Sunday it will be dry and warm with variable cloud and sunny spells.

West Midlands Weather:

On Saturday we will see a sunny start to the weekend, though perhaps misty over some hills. Long lived sunny spells through the day with the chance of a shower. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Looking ahead to Sunday it will be fine, dry and warm in the sunshine.

To close, I’d like to stop on the point at which I started which was about heatwaves.

Over in India right now and with each successive day that passes - certainly until Tuesday - they will see a degree added to the heat they’re currently experiencing.

To put it in context, when we see 27 or 28 degrees for three days, we start to grumble that it's too hot, but in Nagpur or New Delhi you can add 10 degrees to that and even when you do that you're still not finished as you can add another 10 degrees to that. Jacobabad on Tuesday will see a ridiculous 49 degrees… Now that’s what I call HOT!

Stay lucky and keep smiling.