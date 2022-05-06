In a city known for glorious history, Leicester were closing to making their own, but it simply wasn't to be.

To be here in the Stadio Olimpico for the match was to witness something spectacular on the atmosphere alone. Over 60,000 Romans, so starved of success themselves, hungry for a win to put them into a first European final since 1991.

It was electric. Flags were flown, songs sang- it was deafening.

3,500 Leicester fans made themselves known but nothing could compete with the sheer volume of the Romans.

Sadly though, in the battle of the Roma Wolves against the Leicester Foxes in Roma's colosseum, there was only one winner.

At the start of the match, a banner was unfurled in Italian, it read, 'Everyone in Britain dreads the name of the Romans'.

There is history of course.

The Roman invasion and conquest of Britannia had a lasting impact on the British Isles but there was to be no such reverse last night. Brendan Rodgers men battled hard, but in the end, Rome remained unconquered.

Leicester City fans react to the match.

It could have been different- perhaps it should. Leicester fans, Brendan Rodgers and his players were critical of the referee's performance. The Foxes should have had a penalty and countless other decisions went against them. Each was cheered and roared on in the hot cauldron of the Olimpico.

But yet, Leicester can be proud of their progress. Far from being a third tier competition, huge teams have been in the Europa Conference League. Beating PSV was spectacular, going toe to toe with Jose Mourinho's Roma was equally impressive.

I spoke to fans the morning after and as disappointed as they were, they know its been a fantastic journey. Let's not forget this isn't their European tournament of choice. The aim is Champions League, but the participation has been in the Europa and Conference League. This won't dampen their experience though as they came close to challenging for yet another trophy.

It's worth remembering that this is largely a young squad and Brendan Rodgers will hope to see these players grow after this experience whilst also adding that quality in the summer that he needs to keep the club competitive.

The issue is that the bar is now set high at Leicester and fans don't just hope, they expect.

There is still the rest of the Premier League season too don't forget. The Foxes in 11th can still finish in the top 7 and I'm sure that's something the boss will remind his players of.

However, it is looking unlikely that Leicester will be in Europe next season and as fans headed home to the Midlands, they will expect that next season will see a stronger challenge in the league and on the Foxes on the hunt for European glory soon after.