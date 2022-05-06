Thousands of people went to the polls across the region on 5 May.

In the Midlands, 19 councils have been holding elections - the majority are currently in Conservative hands.

In the East Midlands, there were council elections in Amber Valley, Lincoln, Derby and Peterborough.

In the West Midlands, there were metropolitan council elections in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The district council elections happened in Newcastle under Lyme, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Cheltenham, Cannock Chase, Redditch, Rugby, Tamworth and Worcester.

Analysis from our political correspondent Alison MacKenzie:

The results will be watched closely as it's the first test of public opinion since the partygate scandal at Westminster along with the increase in petrol prices and the rise in the cost of living.

Politicians are hoping that opinion has been swayed by local issues - who is best to run our schools, our social services and our waste removal?

The Liberal Democrats reign supreme in Cheltenham - the party will be looking to increase their councillor numbers in Derby and in Birmingham.

The Green party continues to scoop up local support. They are the official opposition on Solihull council and are fighting in practically every ward in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

For Labour to have a chance of winning in a General Election they will need to make major gains in these contests.

The results in the West Midlands:

Birmingham:

Was: Labour

Results: Results imminent - Birmingham Labour group leader, Cllr Ian Ward has been re-elected as councillor for Shard End

Coventry:

Was: Labour controlled

Results: Labour hold

Dudley:

Was: Conservative after they seized control in 2021, after five years of no overall control.

Results: Conservative hold

Sandwell:

Was: Labour

Results: Labour hold

Solihull:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Conservative hold

Walsall:

Was: Conservative

Results: Conservative hold

Wolverhampton:

Was: Labour control since 2011

Results: Labour

Newcastle Under Lyme:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Waiting for results

Nuneaton & Bedworth:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Conservatives hold

Cheltenham:

Was: Liberal Democrats

Results: Awaiting results

Cannock Chase

Was: Conservatives

Results: Waiting for results

Redditch:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Conservative hold

Rugby:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Awaiting results

Tamworth:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Conservatives

Worcester:

Was: Conservatives

Results: No majority

The results in the East Midlands:

Amber Valley:

Was: Conservatives

Results: Conservative hold

Lincoln:

Was: Labour

Results: Labour hold

Derby:

Was: No overall control but more Conservatives seats than labour

Results: No overcall control remains

Peterborough:

Was: No overall control but again more Conservatives currently than labour

Results: No party majority