Local Elections 2022: What are the results in West and East Midlands?
Thousands of people went to the polls across the region on 5 May.
In the Midlands, 19 councils have been holding elections - the majority are currently in Conservative hands.
In the East Midlands, there were council elections in Amber Valley, Lincoln, Derby and Peterborough.
In the West Midlands, there were metropolitan council elections in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
The district council elections happened in Newcastle under Lyme, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Cheltenham, Cannock Chase, Redditch, Rugby, Tamworth and Worcester.
Analysis from our political correspondent Alison MacKenzie:
The results will be watched closely as it's the first test of public opinion since the partygate scandal at Westminster along with the increase in petrol prices and the rise in the cost of living.
Politicians are hoping that opinion has been swayed by local issues - who is best to run our schools, our social services and our waste removal?
The Liberal Democrats reign supreme in Cheltenham - the party will be looking to increase their councillor numbers in Derby and in Birmingham.
The Green party continues to scoop up local support. They are the official opposition on Solihull council and are fighting in practically every ward in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
For Labour to have a chance of winning in a General Election they will need to make major gains in these contests.
The results in the West Midlands:
Birmingham:
Was: Labour
Results: Results imminent - Birmingham Labour group leader, Cllr Ian Ward has been re-elected as councillor for Shard End
Coventry:
Was: Labour controlled
Results: Labour hold
Dudley:
Was: Conservative after they seized control in 2021, after five years of no overall control.
Results: Conservative hold
Sandwell:
Was: Labour
Results: Labour hold
Solihull:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Conservative hold
Walsall:
Was: Conservative
Results: Conservative hold
Wolverhampton:
Was: Labour control since 2011
Results: Labour
Newcastle Under Lyme:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Waiting for results
Nuneaton & Bedworth:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Conservatives hold
Cheltenham:
Was: Liberal Democrats
Results: Awaiting results
Cannock Chase
Was: Conservatives
Results: Waiting for results
Redditch:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Conservative hold
Rugby:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Awaiting results
Tamworth:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Conservatives
Worcester:
Was: Conservatives
Results: No majority
The results in the East Midlands:
Amber Valley:
Was: Conservatives
Results: Conservative hold
Lincoln:
Was: Labour
Results: Labour hold
Derby:
Was: No overall control but more Conservatives seats than labour
Results: No overcall control remains
Peterborough:
Was: No overall control but again more Conservatives currently than labour
Results: No party majority