A 13-year-old junior footballer has died following a 'medical emergency' on the pitch in Nottingham.

The Young Elizabethan League (YEL) East Midlands match between the FC Cavaliers Green U13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri U13 took place at the Forest Recreation Ground on Saturday 8 May.

In a statement, the Nottinghamshire FA confirmed that 13-year-old Samuel Akwasi sadly died.His club FC Cavaliers described him as "very well respected by all his team members".

In a statement released through the Nottinghamshire FA, a spokesman for the club said: "Samuel Akwasi - FC Cavaliers u13s player - has been playing for FC Cavaliers from u9s until now. He was very well respected by all his team members."It's the second time in less than a year that a young player died following a medical emergency on the pitch.

West Bridgford Colts player Dylan Rich died at the age of 17 after an emergency during an FA Youth Game.