A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed in Handsworth Wood this morning.

West Midlands Police and the ambulance service were called to reports of a stabbing on Beachburn Way at 9:25am.

A police cordon remains at the front of the property.

The force said: "We’re holding a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Handsworth Wood this morning (Monday 9 May)."At 9.25am the ambulance service called to report a stabbing at house on Beachburn Way.

The incident happened on Beachburn Way in Handsworth Credit: Snapper SK

West Midlands Police added: "We attended and arrested a man who is believed to be known to the 56-year-old woman, who remains in hospital for treatment to her injuries."The house is sealed off while forensic teams search the property for evidence."We’ve spoken to people in the area and will remain in the area for some time."