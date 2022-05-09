Tributes are being paid to Samuel Akwasi, a young footballer from Nottingham who died following a match on Saturday.

The 13-year-old passed away in hospital after collapsing on the pitch. Witnesses said the young footballer, who was playing for his club FC Cavaliers under-13s, collapsed during a game on Saturday at around midday.

The game, that had been taking place on one of the grass pitches at the Forest Recreation Ground, was abandoned.

Dvarne Edwards, a sports assistant at the Forest Sports Zone, said he "ran over straight away" after he saw the boy collapse on the grass.

Mr Edwards explained the boy received treatment and that an ambulance arrived within minutes.Samuel was reportedly taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he later died. People across the city have paid tribute, describing the teenager's passing as a "loss to Nottingham", sending their condolences to family and friends.

Forest Recreation ground, where Samuel collapsed Credit: BPM Media

Kushal Sood, a lawyer in Wollaton, said: "It is massively important to understand why these freak incidents happen. It was a similar incident last year."

The 40-year-old added: "I think everyone wants to know what happened and put an end to this circle - especially when it is a child who died. These teenagers are children. A child's death is the saddest thing. We have got children of our own so it is easier to relate to this."But now it is a time for sadness, not explanations. I hope his family get the closure they are seeking." Leanne Woodhead-Groves, chief operating officer at the Forest Sports Zone, said FC Cavaliers were "currently being supported by Nottinghamshire FA".

In a statement released through the Nottinghamshire FA, a spokesman for the club described Samuel as "very well respected by all his team members".It is the second time in less than a year that a young footballer has died following a medical emergency on the pitch.

West Bridgford Colts star Dylan Rich died at the age of 17 after an emergency during an FA Youth Game last September.