Birmingham's iconic Bull statue has been removed from public view to encourage people to talk about mental health.

For the first time in almost 20 years, the statue, in the city's Bullring, will be out of public view as part of a Mental Health Awareness Week campaign.

Charities and health bosses, including the local NHS and Birmingham Mind, said the Bullring is encouraging people to be open about their mental health state with "no bull".

The statue will be in a box signposting people to places to find support.

A wellbeing drop-in hub will also be set up in the Bullring, run by Birmingham Mind, NHS Birmingham and Solihull and Living Well UK.

It will be open in the former Gap unit from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday May 14, where people can drop in and talk to experts about help and advice.

Bullring Shopping Centre in Birmingham Credit: PA

Helen Wadley, from Birmingham Mind, said: "For anyone who wants to talk about the challenges they are facing, be assured that our team is friendly, supportive, and they want to hear from you.

"There is help out there, and most importantly, it is free, accessible, and available to you today."

Lisa Stalley-Green, deputy chief executive and chief nursing officer of NHS Birmingham and Solihull, added: "We can all have struggles with our mental health.

"Just like with our physical health, we can benefit from taking the time to care for our wellbeing.

"One of the best things we can do is to share how we are feeling."

"No matter what we are going through, talking to those around us - whether that's a friend, family member or colleague - can really help to improve our mental health during difficult times."

The Bull will be covered from May 9 and will return on May 16.

For mental health support and advice:

