A woman has been banned from parts of her hometown in Nottinghamshire and issued with a criminal behaviour order after harassing her neighbours.

Janette Moffat, aged 66, has received an indefinite Criminal Behaviour Order by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court, in reaction to harassing her neighbours.

A joint application for the order was made from Nottinghamshire Police and Newark and Sherwood District Council.

It also showed Moffat’s history of verbal abusive towards local young people.

What is a criminal behaviour order?

The order is a way of stopping anti-social behaviour, as the conditions of a criminal behaviour order can be chosen to specifically address the issues caused by the person it's applied to.

The order stops Janette Moffat from:

Entering Barnby Road Academy

Entering Barnby Road Play Area

Making malicious complaints to any agency including Newark and Sherwood District Council and / or the police

Being verbally abusive to any young person under the age of 18

Using any electronic device to film, record or photograph any person when on their private property

Inspector Matthew Ward, district commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: "It is always disappointing when a person’s detrimental behaviour can’t be effectively changed for the better through the work of my officers and our partners at Newark and Sherwood District Council, but I am pleased that through that joint work we have been able to evidence the need for a CBO to be issued to Ms Moffat.

"The fact the court has issued an indefinite order with such conditions demonstrates not only the seriousness of the repeated actions of Ms Moffat but also that Newark Neighbourhood Policing Team will take action against those determined to cause misery for others and support those victims of antisocial behaviour."

Councillor David Lloyd, Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "Ms Moffat repeatedly harassed those living in her local area, with neighbours left feeling unsettled in their own home.

"We will not tolerate this unacceptable behaviour and this Criminal Behaviour Order shows the courts also recognise the need for action in this case.

"I hope this order allows those affected to feel more settled in our community, without fear of constant harassment.

"I also hope Ms Moffat moves forward from this and accepts the support she has previously been offered."