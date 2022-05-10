A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody and West Midlands Police confirmed the force has launched a murder investigation.

His arrest follows the death of a woman who was found with stab wounds at an address on Mount Pleasant.

The woman, who is in her 20s, died in Small Heath this morning. She was found with stab wounds at a property on Mount Pleasant.

West Midlands Police said: "Sadly, the woman in her 20s died at the scene and an investigation immediately started."

A forensic tent has been erected in a rear garden following the tragedy.

The entrance to a house has been cordoned off, and a blue police tent can be seen in the rear garden or access area.

Anyone with information that may help detectives is urged to call police on 101, quoting log number 78 of May 10.