Brothers celebrate becoming new dads as babies born with hours of each other

Two brothers from Worcestershire have become first-time dad's just hours apart.

George Robinson's partner, Hayley Bocking, gave birth to their son Oliver on Easter Monday - hours before brother Joe welcomed his son, Reginald.

Not only that, each baby was delivered by the same midwife, on her 33rd birthday.

The siblings, from Redditch, told reporters it had been a 'magical' moment.

They're also going to become Uncles soon, with their older brother expecting a baby in September.

The midwife, Ami Turner, delivered Oliver and assisted in the delivery of Reginald.