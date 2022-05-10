A jury is considering its verdict on a film actress and her husband who both deny historical charges of abusing children.

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke are alleged to have jointly abused a girl in her early teens between 2005 and 2008, while Marke is also accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl between 2002 and 2003.

Martial arts instructor Phythian, who featured in the 2016 Marvel superhero film Dr Strange, denies 14 counts of sexual activity with a child.

Her husband, who is from Ravenshead, near Mansfield, told jurors he had sexual relations with one of the alleged victims once when she was over the legal age of consent.

The 59-year-old, who is also a martial arts instructor, denies 14 counts of sexual activity with a child and four counts of indecent assault.

The jury retired this morning and have been told there is no time pressure to reach a verdict.