The 2,500-mile final leg of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay route has been unveiled.

It will start with a five-day tour of London, which will coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

The home leg of its journey will see the baton pass through 180 towns, cities and villages across England before reaching the West Midlands, signalling the start of the final countdown to the sporting contest’s beginning.

Baton bearers from each of the nine regions in England Credit: ITV Central

It will have taken 294 days and trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth by the time the final mile has been completed at the end of July.

Thousands of so-called Batonbearers will be taking turns along the journey – between 40 and 130 each day of the route – through England.

Nigel Huddleston, minister for the Commonwealth Games, said: "The 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is coming home.

"Travelling the length and breadth of England, the baton will bring the excitement of the Games to every region of the country.

Bronze, silver and gold medals for Birmingham 2022 Credit: Birmingham2022

"The relay marks the final countdown to the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since London 2012, and I hope people come together and line their streets to celebrate this historic moment."

What route will the baton take on its final leg?

On June 2 the baton will spend five days in London, coinciding with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, before going to the to the Falkland Islands.

It will then go to the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, before touring Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The baton will return to England on July 25, when there will be a 25-day tour of the nation, signalling the last stage of its global travel.

The relay ends at the 17th-century Grade I listed manor of Aston Hall in Birmingham on July 28 – the day of the opening ceremony.

Will the baton visit any notable locations?

Cornwall’s Eden Project on July 4

The caves beneath Nottingham Castle on July 10

A trip on a zip wire in the Lake District on July 16

Blackpool Tower on July 16

Phil Batty, director of ceremonies, culture and Queen’s Baton Relay, said a lot of work had gone into planning the route, adding it: "Symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in the West Midlands’ history."

He added: "We hope communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Andy Street, West Midlands’ metro mayor, praised the Batonbearers saying: "Each with inspiring backgrounds, who will carry the baton on its journey through England after being put forward as a result of their contribution to their local communities."