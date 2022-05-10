Two people killed in Rutland collision and woman arrested

Two people have been killed in a car crash in Rutland after a yesterday afternoon.

They were travelling in a silver Fiat when it collided with a black Volkswagen Golf on the A47 Peteborough Road in Barrowden.

The occupants of the fiat - a man and a woman in their fifties - died at the scene.

Police have said that the people in the Volkswagen didn't sustain serious injuries. They also confirmed that a fifty-four year old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit due to drink or drugs. She remains in custody.

Leicestershire police is appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the incident - or people who might have dash-cam footage - to get in touch.

The force closed down the road for over seven hours upon arriving at the scene.

Detective Constable Kasie Carter said yesterday, “I would ask that anyone who was travelling along the A47 this afternoon and saw what happened, but has not yet come forward, to do so."

“I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring. Any footage or information you have could be vital.”