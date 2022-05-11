Dr Strange actor Zara Phythian and husband guilty of child sex charges

Actress Zara Phythian, who featured in the 2016 Marvel movie Dr Strange, and her husband have been found guilty of a string of child sex charges after jointly grooming and abusing a teenage girl.

Phythian, who also runs a martial arts academy, was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child committed between 2005 and 2008, when the victim was aged in her early teens.

Jurors at Nottingham Crown Court also convicted the 37-year-old’s husband Victor Marke, aged 59, of the same 14 offences and indecent assault charges relating to another under-age girl he abused on at least eight occasions between 2002 and 2003.

Zara Phythian, who goes by her married name of Marke, is known for Accident Man 2 (2022), Tribal Get Out Alive (2020) and Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016) where she starred with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The alleged abuse began when the child was given rum, and Zara Marke, 36, of Taurus Close, Mansfield, asked her if she wanted to play a game of "dare".

In front of her, Zara Marke, an experience martial artist, had given Victor Marke, 59, of Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, dared the child to join in a sex act, the trial at Nottingham Crown Court has heard.

Zara Marke appeared upset in the dock, while her husband stood calmly with his hands behind his back.

She wiped away a tear as she was lead away to the cells. Her husband followed behind.

Judge Mark Watson remanded both defendants in custody until a hearing to decide on bail or sentence later today.