Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty pulls out of World Championships with broken foot

Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty has had to pull out of the aquatic world Championships after fracturing a bone in his foot.

The Commonwealth Games hopeful for England has been advised to rest for six weeks, meaning he will miss out on competing at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, next month.

The 27-year-old from Uttoxeter, in Staffordshire, who used to train and race for City of Derby of Swimming Club, posted on social media about his injury, saying it is the first one he has had to contend with during his swimming career.

In his update though, he said he would be back in the pool "as soon as he can", focusing on being ready for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place in July.

A statement posted on his Twitter and Facebook pages reads: "Earlier this week, whilst training in the gym, I fractured a bone in my foot.

Adam Peaty is considered to be one of the top 20 Olympic athletes in the world right now Credit: Team GB/PA

"I have been advised to rest for six weeks which unfortunately takes me out of contention for the FINA World Championships in Budapest, next month.

"I've fortunately never had to deal with any injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me.

"But I am surrounded by a superb team who will support and guide me through this period and get me to where I need to be."

Peaty said that he "won't compromise my recovery" and that he would use this time to "reflect on what the sport means to me and what it feels like to watch someone else win a race I should be in".

He said: "It's not going to be easy! That said, I wish all the best to my competitors. I'll never shy away from a challenge, but on this one, I've got to use my head more than my heart.

"I will be back in the pool as soon as I can be, with my focus now on recovering and building up my strength ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer.

"I'll be flying home early from camp today so I can be at home with my family and start the recovery process."

Peaty won Olympic gold in the 100 metre breaststroke in the Rio 2016 and became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title when he won gold again in Tokyo 2020.

He is also an eight-time world champion, a 16-time European champion and a three-time Commonwealth champion.