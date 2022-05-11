Police 'concerned' after 11-year-old twins go missing from Leicestershire home

Police say they're concerned for the welfare of two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.

Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm last night (10th May)

Both girls are white, 4ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.

Millie is wearing a black Nike Tec jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie is wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials ‘MB’ on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of the girls is also carrying a cream-coloured backpack, while the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Anyone who has seen the girls, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 619 of 10 May.