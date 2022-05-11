Police have named a woman who died after being found with "stab wounds" in Small Heath, in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to Mount Pleasant at around 12.30am on Tuesday, May 10 May.

Officers say Shannon Stanley, aged 27, died after being found with "stab wounds". Specialist officers are supporting her family.

Police have confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder from an address near to the scene at around 1am, yesterday morning. He remains in custody.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. She has since been released on police bail, officers said.

Officers are continuing their investigations and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

People are being asked to contact police via Live Chat on the force website or call 101 quoting log 78 of 10 May.