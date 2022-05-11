Woman punched and pushed over by man urinating in bush

A woman was punched in the face and pushed over by a man who appeared to be urinating in a bush in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have said the assault happened on Sunday, May 2, at around 10.15pm, near the English Bridge.

Officers said a woman in her 20s was walking towards the bridge when she disturbed a man who appeared to be relieving himself.

The man then punched the woman in the face before pushing her over. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are now appealing for information and say the suspect is described as a "white man wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt with a high collar".

Anyone who was in the area of Greyfriars Bridge and English Bridge around the time of the incident and saw anything that could assist officers is asked to get in touch.

People can call police on 101 quoting reference number 635 of 2 May.

Or people can contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident.