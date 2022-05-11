Tributes have been paid to a woman who police say died after she was found with "fatal knife wounds" in Birmingham. Police say Shannon Stanley, 27, allegedly suffered "stab injuries" at a property in Mount Pleasant, Small Heath at 12.30am Tuesday (10 May) and was pronounced dead at the scene. A police family liaison officer is supporting her loved ones and have issued a tribute to Shannon on the family's behalf. It reads: “Shannon was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin. She had many friends that also loved her dearly.

“She will be missed by us all and we ask as a family that we are allowed to grieve privately at this sad time.”

Police say they have charged a man on suspicion of murder. Officers said they arrested Pablo Hoad, aged 27, from an address near the scene at around 1am on Tuesday morning. Hoad remains in police custody and is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday (12 May).

Police enquires continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on their website or call 101 quoting log 78 of May 10.