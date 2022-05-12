Residents have been evacuated after suspected explosive materials were found at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Police officers attended an address in Finsbury Road, Arnold, shortly after 11.50pm last night on Wednesday, May 11.

Inside they found suspected explosive materials which have since been removed for further testing, officers said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance. He remains in police custody.

Around 25 residents were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution.

Police said a cordon will remain in place for much of Thursday, May 12, as investigations continue. Officers have said they do not believe the incident to be terror related.

Detective Inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I would like to thank local residents for their cooperation last night in challenging circumstances.

"Acting out of an abundance of caution, emergency services took the decision to evacuate neighbouring properties while these substances were removed by appropriately trained experts.

"A suspect is now in custody and our investigation continues."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 874 of 11 May 2022.