Schoolboy leads police on five-mile car chase in Birmingham

A schoolboy led police on a five-mile pursuit across Birmingham with officers believing they were chasing a stolen car.

The incident began in Quinton, with traffic police revealing what happened on Wednesday (May 11).

Officers spotted a Mini Cooper in the area and were alerted when it failed to stop when asked.

The officers then pursued the driver who was in a black five-door hatchback all the way to Northfield, Birmingham.

When the police finally caught up with the car, stopped it and arrested the driver they found out he was just 15-years-old.

They also found the car was not technically stolen but belonged to his mum, who had no knowledge of what he had done.

The West Midlands Police traffic unit Tweeted: “This Mini Cooper failed to stop for our officers in Quinton and was pursued to Northfield as we thought it may be stolen.

"The driver was arrested and turned out to be just 15 years old having taken his mother’s car without telling her. Shocking.”