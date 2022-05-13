A Commonwealth Games-themed display will blossom at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show as Birmingham County Council attempts to go for its tenth consecutive gold at the event.

The arrangement will feature the Commonwealth Games logo at its centrepiece, surrounded by a bouquet of Birmingham-grown flowers, representing the city's most iconic landmarks and competing sports.

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “After years of success at the Chelsea Flower Show, our amazing parks and nurseries team have done it again and, as we prepare for the biggest event ever to be staged in Birmingham, it's fitting that the 2022 display showcases the Commonwealth Games.

“This amazing floral display perfectly combines some of our landmarks as the Proud Host city and the various sports that will be contested at venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands this summer.

“A lot of hard work goes into these displays and this year's bold entry brilliantly showcases Birmingham ahead of what I am confident will be an unforgettable summer.”

At the centre of the 10m x 15m display will be a water-filled canal, running along a diving board, signifying the addition of the city's new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The canal will lead to the Rotunda, the city's iconic tower, a key aspect of Birmingham's skyline.

Sitting on top of the Rotunda is the Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry.

There will also be representations of the University of Birmingham clock tower "Old Joe", the Jewellery Quarter, Edgbaston Stadium, Arena Birmingham, the Alexander Stadium and Birmingham’s Town Hall.

Hockey, boxing, long jump and squash are just a few of the sports in the schedule at this year's games.

These sports will be depicted throughout the arrangement, alongside the city's major sites.

Following the Chelsea Flower Show, the display will be reproduced in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral between July and September.

Around 6,500 budding athletes and officials from 72 nations and territories are set to compete at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8.