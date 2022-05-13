A road is currently closed off in both directions after gun shots were fired from a car in Birmingham.

Officers from West Midlands Police said the incident happened in Holly Road, Handsworth at around 7.45pm, on Thursday, May 12.

They believe a handgun was fired from a small black vehicle which caused damage to a silver VW Passat and said that no-one was injured.

Police have said they are processing forensic, witness and CCTV enquiries and say people may have noticed more officers in Holly Road and surrounding areas last night and today.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who is leading the investigation, said: "We’re in the early stages of this investigation but it’s clear that the actions of those responsible could have had devastating and fatal consequences.

Police in Holly Road Credit: BPM Media

She adds: "We’re committed to identifying the full circumstances of what happened and why, and our priority is to identify and locate the people involved so they can face the consequences of their actions. If you can help us do that, please get in touch."

Pictures taken this morning show Holly Road, which runs parallel to Handsworth Park, is taped off at the junction of Thornhill Road.

A forensic officer at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Images also show police officers manning the cordons which run across Thornhill Road and the Holly Road junction and police vans are also parked up.

Traffic and pedestrians were being turned back down Holly Road and the scene is close to the entrance to the park and leisure centre.

Officers have launched an appeal for information and ask anyone who saw what happened on Thursday evening to get in touch.

Police have cordoned off the road Credit: BPM Media

They have also asked people who live locally or were passing the Holly Road area at around 7:45pm last night to check any CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they’ve captured anything important.

You can contact police via Live Chat on their website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. People should quote crime reference 20/450355/22.