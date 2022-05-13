Play Brightcove video

Credit: Families of Ashley Smith and Jodie Taylor

A Grantham man has proposed to his girlfriend as she jumped from an aircraft 14,000 feet above the ground.

Ashley Smith was waiting for Jodie Taylor on one knee as she sky-dived at Langar Airfield in Nottinghamshire.

A four-metre banner lay on the ground next to him with the words "Will you marry me Jodie?"

The special moment was captured by family members who'd come along to support them and they sent the video to ITV News Central to share the news.

The video begins with Jodie coming into land from her skydive with Ashley down on one knee.

The banner can be seen in the foreground as she comes glides towards the ground before panning around to Ashley.

The video then cuts to Jodie waking up to Ashley before she puts her head in her hands, then kisses and hugs him.

A round of applause can be heard off camera, before the video comes to an end.

It had taken Ashley around four months to plan the big day and proved to be well worth the wait - as Jodie said 'yes."

