Officers investigate reports of female genital mutilation at unregistered school

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in female genital mutilation at an unregistered school.

Officers from West Midlands Police say they were tipped off by Ofsted inspectors after concerns were raised about "possible illegal practices".

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We were called at 11.39am on Tuesday, (May 10) by OFSTED inspectors, who were investigating reports of an unregistered school.

"There were concerns raised about possible illegal practices which may have taken place at the premises.

"As part of our enquiries two men, aged 32 and 61, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in female genital mutilation and have since been bailed with strict conditions.

"A third man was also arrested yesterday as part of our investigation. He has also been bailed with strict conditions.

"We understand the concern this will cause within the community but it's important to stress we're still working to establish whether any offences have occurred.

"Our investigation along with partner agencies is continuing."