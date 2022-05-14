£17m boost for West Midlands cycling and walking schemes

The West Midlands will benefit from cleaner air and easier ways to travel and keep active, as the Government hands out £17 million of funding for new walking and cycling schemes.

The Government's new executive agency Active Travel England, led by Chris Boardman, will oversee the delivery of 134 schemes, backed by £161 million, which include new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings across 46 local authorities outside London.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier for people to choose active and green ways of getting around.

Local residents will see new local connections for cycling and walking whilst Birmingham's "Places for People" is getting a boost - reducing the amount of traffic in residential areas to make it safer outside for people to walk and cycle.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier and cheaper for people to choose active and green ways of getting around while better connecting communities.

19 authorities - including in Shrewsbury and Warwickshire - will also receive a share of £1.5 million for "mini-Holland" feasibility studies, to assess how the areas could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as their Dutch city equivalents.

This all follows the launch of new Government cycling and walking body, Active Travel England, earlier this year.