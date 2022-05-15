Celebrating Coventry's city of culture year

Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Andy Bevan reports from Coventry's longest carnival-style parade

Around a thousand participants brought sound, colour, and celebration to the streets of Coventry, as part of the culmination of UK City of Culture 2021.

The city's longest ever carnival-style parade celebrated the local communities and artists that have helped Coventry over the past 12 months.

'This is the City' was the name of the parade. The Chief Executive of the Coventry City of Culture Trust said, "We're so sad this bit is over but this is only the beginning of really.

"Big plans for what comes after the City of Culture year. Joyful celebration today to mark an extraordinary year for us. So yeah, it's sad that sunshine will disappear tonight but actually, it's a wonderful day and so much more to come.

'This is the City' was the name of the parade

The line-up was made up of 12 sections - one for each month of the last year and the 12 themes that have led the event calendar.

It stretched for almost half a kilometre and wound its way around the city centre to the delight of thousands.

A spectacular art display by 360 drones over the city's War Memorial Park will take place later tonight (May 15.)