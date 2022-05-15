Birmingham teacher charged with sexually assaulting schoolgirls

A teacher from Birmingham has been charged with sexual assault.

Muhammad Taimoor is accused of sexually assaulting four girls. Two of the girls are aged 15, one is 14 and the other is 16-years-old. It is alleged that some of the assaults happened while he was at work.

He has also been charged with four counts of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation, sexual activity while in a position of trust, and two counts of trafficking within the UK.

The latter two charges relate to accusations that he drove girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

Taimoor was initially arrested on 9 May on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional police bail. However, he was arrested again in the early hours of 14 May at his home in Richmond Road, Birmingham.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (16 May).

Trained officers are supporting the pupils and are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues.