Two thieves were caught on camera making a getaway from an alloy business in the Black Country

Two people have been caught on camera stealing thousands of pounds worth of alloys and tyres from a business in Walsall.

CCTV captures the man and woman filling up the back of a van with the stolen goods. The theft happened at 5am on Sunday May 8 at Planet Alloys in Aldridge.

In the footage you can see the pair struggling to load the van with the items, trying to fit as much inside as possible.

When the man slams the doors shut, you see a number plate fall off, revealing another number plate below.

The pair then continue to try and fit more tyres into the vehicle, before seeing a member of the public.

The driver then runs to the front of the van and gets in. But as they are driving away, the vehicle crashes into part of a wall.

This leads to part of the van bursting open with tyres and alloys falling out of the side.

The witness had to quickly move out of the way of the vehicle as it drove off.

A police spokesman said: "This is a theft at a business premises in Aldridge where offenders have forced a secured gate into a rear yard where they have stolen a number of tyres and alloys which were loaded into a van before making off.

"We’re progressing enquiries. It is believed to have happened about 5am on 8 May."