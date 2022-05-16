Police have placed a dispersal order throughout Birmingham city centre after a 'mass brawl' reportedly broke out.

Dozens of police officers responded to the incident which took place near Grand Central Station at the junction of New Street at around 5pm.

On social media, people said there was "chaos" and claimed "one person had been detained."

West Midlands Police said three teenagers have been arrested for violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

Officers will be able to disperse groups or people likely to cause anti-social behaviour until Wednesday at 5pm - which is when the dispersal order is in place until.

Mobile phone pictures from the scene show a huge police presence in Birmingham city centre.

A bystander at the scene said a major fight had broken out involving a group of young people.

They said: "I was stood outside Tesco and a bunch of young guys starting fighting."There were a lot of them, easily had to be 100.

"It started at the top by the Iron Man and it came down New Street. Then the police came and dispersed them. I’m not sure if any arrests were made. This was about 5pm.”

Jordan Jacob, 23, added: ”There were quite a few school kids there, maybe 20 if not more. They were by the Iron Man by the steps. Someone shoved someone and the kids were watching.

"Everyone was running over to see what was happening. Lots of police came and they went over.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We currently have a dispersal order in place in Birmingham city centre following a number of disorders today. Three teenagers have been arrested for violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

"The dispersal order will be in place until 5pm on Wednesday evening, allowing officers to disperse people or groups likely to cause anti-social behaviour."