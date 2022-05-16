Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people gathered in Nottingham this weekend to pay tribute to a teenage footballer who collapsed and later died following a cardiac arrest during a football match.

Samuel Akwasi, who was 13-years-old, died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest whilst playing for his club FC Cavaliers under-13s earlier this month.

Family, friends and people from the local community laid flowers at the side of the pitch at Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday (15 May).

His coach, Everton Richards, said Sam will be hugely missed.

"I'm going to miss him, he's one of the leaders of the team," he says.

"When he's not on the pitch you look around and think 'where's Sam?' and it's going to be like that when we start back"

"His teammates don't realise it now but they're going to be looking around in defence and they're not going to see this big commanding defender there" he adds.

How common are cardiac arrests in young people?

According to Cardiac Risk in the Young, every week in the UK, around 12 young people (under the age of 35) die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.