Drivers are stuck in eight miles of traffic on the M6 northbound this afternoon due to two separate incidents between Birmingham and Wednesdbury.

A lorry that has shed its pallets is causing 60 minute delays between Junction 6 for the Spaghetti Junction and Junction 7 for the A34 and Walsall.

National Highways say recovery is now in the final stage of recovery around Junction 6 and 7, with officers on the scene.

There are also h uge tailbacks through Birmingham City Centre, Perry Barr, A38, Aston and surrounding areas north of the city centre, caused by the closure of two lanes on the M6.

National Highways say they hope to be able to re-open all lanes soon. Credit: National Highways West Midlands

A separate broken down lorry shut two of four lanes between Junction 8 for Great Barr and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

This incident has since cleared but has contributed to delays.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

More to follow