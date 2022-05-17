The American businessman Chris Kirchner says he "will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club".

The 34-year-old tweeted to say that contracts have now been exchanged with the Ram's administrators, Quantuma, subject to the sale of the Pride Park.

He said the contracts were also conditional on some other "small bits" but he "doesn't anticipate any issues completing the rest of this process in the coming days".

Kirchner says the membership agreement with the EFL is also agreed and he plans to start funding the club from next week, after the FA has recognised the transfer.

He acknowledged that it has been a "traumatic period" for the team and says he intends to "rebuild the iconic club".

"I’ve been beyond fortunate and I’ll never forget how lucky I am", wrote Chris on Monday evening.

"I’ve had the opportunity to realise many of my dreams and even a lot of things beyond my dreams. Today is a day I’ll never forget", he added.

The deal is yet to be confirmed by the club.