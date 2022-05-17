Play Brightcove video

Kim Errington explains families are concerned the review is continuing without a chair in place

Families in Nottingham say they are concerned a review into maternity failings at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) is continuing, despite people saying they have no confidence in it.

MPs, local councillors and the families themselves have spoken out as the review still has no chair in place.

Kim Errington is the mum of Baby Teddy who died in 2020. His death is among more than 550 maternity cases under investigation at the Nottingham Trust.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Ms Errington has explained families are concerned the review is continuing without a chair in place and with many saying it is not fit for purpose.

She said: "Families are still engaging, families still need answers, families still need communication, and that is not happening to a sufficient standard at the moment and I know that personally and it's damaging.

"More and more when things should just be either just put on hold or sorted out because we are in limbo again and it's not good enough"

On Friday, the review team announced an interim report will soon be released.

The report will update on initial findings, recommendations for NUH and the next steps.

Councillor Georgia Power, from Nottingham City Council is hopeful for some clarity later this week.

In an interview Ms Power said: "The Government really needs to get a grip on it.

"It really needs someone to take it forward and we'll be hearing from the review and from NUH at our committee meeting this Thursday about what progress is being made.

"But you know, it just feels like it needs someone to take it forward, to actually lead on this and make sure we get the best maternity services possible for Nottingham people."

The review team has been keen to reassure families their work is continuing.

The Department for Health says it's working with NHS England to ensure the right leadership is in place. For families - and those who represent them - they are really hoping that happens.

What has been happening recently?

There have been many twists and turns in recent weeks when it comes to the maternity review in Nottingham.

A few weeks ago, the newly appointed chair Julie Dent stood down, before she'd even started.

Families wrote to the Health Secretary about their maternity concerns and asked for Donna Ockenden, the senior midwife who chaired the Shrewsbury and Telford review into maternity care, to do the same in Nottingham.

The families then met with Sajid Javid, which they said felt like a significant step forward. However, they say since then things still haven't picked up pace.