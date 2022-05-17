How to keep you and your pets safe amid spike in dog thefts

More than 300 people in the Midlands had their dogs stolen last year, according to insurance firm Direct Line.

It comes as the number of dogs stolen across the country has risen by 12% in the last year.

Currently, the theft of a dog is still treated as 'theft of property', so it is handled in the same way by police as the theft of a mobile phone.

But that is set to change as more than 230,000 people have signed a petition calling on the UK Government to make dog theft a specific criminal offence.

Founder of a lost and stolen animal charity, Lisa Dean, shared her tips with ITV News Central on how to avoid your pet from being stolen:

What can you do to prevent your dog being stolen?

Ms Dean has offered her top tips in keeping your pet dogs safe:

Do not leave the dogs unattended, but that's obviously not always possible.

Where that is the case, invest in some sort of dash cam, ring doorbell or security footage.

Make sure your animals are microchipped and the details are all up to date.

Be vigilant, any bad vibes that you may get from someone or if you feel uncomfortable there is usually a reason for that so walk away.

Raise the alarm if you are really worried.

Ms Dean, who is from Newark in Nottinghamshire and is the founder of Beauty's Legacy, continued by explaining why people steal dogs and what benefit they get from doing this.

She said: "I think the main reason why people are targeting puppies and dogs of all walks of life is financial.

"It is a high profit, low risk crime.

"Animals are being sold in the most unscrupulous places on selling sites, out of the back of vans. Everywhere for huge amounts of money.

"The demand got so high during lockdown, and unfortunately while people are still buying them from places like that the theft will continue."

Ms Dean explained that she believes the consequences for people committing these crimes need to be increased and the public need to be more aware when buying dogs.

What can you do to make sure your puppy is coming from a reputable breeder?

Ms Dean shared her top tips:

Always go for a registered breeder

Check their paper work thoroughly

Make sure they are licensed with the local authority

Ask to see the parents of the puppy

If you've got concerns about the puppies or the breeder then don't buy