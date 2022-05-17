Nottingham Forest are through to the Championship play-off final after beating Sheffield United in a penalty shoot-out.

Sheffield United won the match 2-1 but the tie finished level at 3-3 forcing the game into a shootout.

Forest's goalkeeper Bryce Samba was the hero for Forest, saving three out of four of Sheffield United's spot kicks to send his side to Wembley.

Brennan Johnson gave Forest a 1-0 lead on the night to give his side a two goal cushion. But that lead was eaten up with the visitors scoring twice in the second half to take the game to penalties.

They'll play Huddersfield Town in the Championship final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29th May for a place in the Premier League next season.