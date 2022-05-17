Pensioner 'sent flying into ditch' after being rammed off bicycle

A pensioner had his new mountain bike stolen after being rammed off the road by a car.

Officers from West Midlands Police said it happened in Warings Green Road, Solihull shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

Police said a small white car deliberately collided with the 81-year-old and sent him flying into a ditch.

Three men emerged from the car with one riding off on the blue Trek FS4 Firefly which he’d only bought a week earlier - said officers.

The victim suffered severe bruising to his legs, face and a broken wrist and needed hospital treatment.

Police are conducting CCTV enquiries in the hope it will show the offenders and they're appealing for anyone who’s been offered the bike for sale or knows someone who’s recently got a bike like the one pictured below to get in touch.

Police have released this image Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers are also asking any motorists or cyclists who were in the area at the time and may have caught the small white car on dash-cam or helmet cam to contact them.

Detective Constable David Spencer, said: “The victim initially overtook the white car but shortly afterwards it pulled up in front of him and three men wearing masks got out.

“He tried to cycle off but the car approached and he was rammed into a ditch.

“He suffered nasty injuries but clearly it could have been much worse.

“This is a despicable offence and I would urge anyone who suspects the people involved to get in touch.

"They don’t deserve any protection: the victim could have been one of your elderly relatives so do the right thing and drop us a line.

“You can contact us anonymously, we don’t need your name, just who’s responsible.”

People can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or message them on Live Chat through the police website, or call them on 101.

People should quote crime ref 20/394313/22.