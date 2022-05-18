Nottingham Forest appear to have had a secret weapon, which helped them make it through to the Championship play-off final, after beating Sheffield United in a penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba was the hero of the match, saving three out of four of Sheffield United's spot kicks, and it emerged after the game that he had a secret crib sheet helping him out.

Stuck to his water bottle, Samba had a list telling him what to do when different Sheffield players went to take a penalty.

A fan posted a picture of the bottle on twitter, with Samba quote tweeting it, confirming it was true.

The goalkeeper's post now has more than 40 thousand likes with some fans calling him a 'genius.'

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba saves the final penalty Credit: PA

He has also admitted that he hid the bottle under his towel before the penalty shootout, only taking it out once he got to the post.

Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield Town in the Championship final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29th May for a place in the Premier League next season.

Forest players celebrates victory during the Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Credit: PA IMAGES

It is the first time in 30 years that Forest have reached Wembley.