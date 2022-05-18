The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has pleaded guilty to failures in care, which resulted in the deaths of two patients.

The trust's barrister admitted three offences of failing to provide care and treatments in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss, at Telford Magistrates' Court this morning.

The Care Quality Commission said in a statement before today's court appearance: "CQC brought the prosecution following two separate incidents, each resulting in the death of a patient, after they were allegedly exposed to the risk of avoidable harm at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

They relate to the deaths of Max Dingle in May 2020, and Mohammed Ismael Zaman in October 2019.

Mr Zaman, 31, died of severe blood loss while undergoing dialysis.

An independent review of maternity services in Shrewsbury and Telford, chaired by former midwife Donna Ockenden and published in March, found "repeated errors in care" at the same trust, which led to injury to either mothers or their babies.

Some 201 babies could have – or would have – survived if the trust had provided better care, the report said.

The trust is expected to be sentenced for the offences at the same court later today.