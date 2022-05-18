Jonathan Van-Tam misses knighthood ceremony after positive Covid test

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam missed collecting his knighthood after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former deputy chief medical officer for England became a household name when he presented daily coronavirus briefings at the height of the pandemic.

He was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

Professor Sir Van-Tam stepped down from the position at the end of March to take up a new role at the University of Nottingham.

The university said his positive test should serve as a reminder to people that the virus is still present.

A university spokesperson said: “Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection early last week.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam gained popularity during the media briefings in Downing Street Credit: PA

“He is fully vaccinated, is continuing to work whilst isolating at home and is almost completely recovered.

“He is very disappointed not to have attended his investiture yesterday as was planned, however it will be rescheduled and he is very much looking forward to receiving his Knighthood for services to public health.

“This is a timely reminder that no matter how vigilant we remain, the risk of infection from Covid-19 remains present and can affect anyone.

“We should all continue to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves including getting fully vaccinated.”

Professor Sir Van-Tam gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to receive his knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle yesterday (18 May). He will instead receive it at a later date.