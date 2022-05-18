Man arrested after footballer assaulted following Nottingham Forest game

A man has been arrested after a footballer was assaulted on the pitch at the end of the Nottingham Forest game last night (17 May).

Nottingham Forest played Sheffield United in the Championship semi-final second leg play-off and won on aggregate.

An investigation was launched after the footballer was attacked at the City Ground and Nottinghamshire Police says it is continuing to liaise with both clubs.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

Nottingham Forest Club said it was "appalled to learn that former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch".

A statement said: "The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest."

"The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club."