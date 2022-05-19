Play Brightcove video

This is the moment the 'Floozie in the Jacuzzi' was switched on, after almost seven years.

Birmingham's iconic 'Floozie in the Jacuzzi' fountain has been switched back on again, after almost seven years.

ITV News Central was live on our Facebook page as the Floozie in the Jacuzzi was switched on at 11.30am this morning.

The statue has sat as the centrepiece of Victoria Square for almost 28 years - until she was removed in October 2021 to be cleaned and restored.

Play Brightcove video

But it's been almost seven years since the Floozie had any water in her jacuzzi. Her tub was turned into a giant flowerbed in 2015, after numerous attempts were made to try to repair the fountain.

Birmingham City Council said it wants the statue looking its best before the Commonwealth Games.

Who is the Floozie in the Jacuzzi?

Well for a start - that's not her real name.

The famous city landmark was originally called "The River of Life" and was created by sculptor Dhruva Mistry in April 1993 - at the cost of £3.5 million.

She weighs 1.75 tonnes and is said to represent 'the life force'.

In 2010, £300,000 was spent fixing leaking pipes and installing new coloured lighting.

But three years later, the fountain was turned off again.

Several attempts have been made over the years to repair the site before the statue was turned into a giant flower bed in July 2015.