The UK Government failed in its duty of care to doctors and healthcare workforce in the Midlands in its handling of the pandemic, according to the British Medical Association.

A major review into the UK Government's handling of the pandemic and its impact on the NHS, the health of the population, and doctors, has been undertaken by the BMA.

The first two reports conclude that the UK Government failed in its duty of care to protect doctors and the wider healthcare workforce from avoidable harm and suffering in its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It lists PPE shortages, poor risk assessments, and a disproportionate effect on ethnic minority doctors and nurses.

Dr Rebecca Acres, Chair of the BMA East Midlands Medical Council, told ITV News Central that they didn't have the PPE needed to deal with the pandemic:

In response the Government says it's committed to learning lessons from the pandemic and in a statement added:

"The Health and Social Care Secretary has set out how we will support the NHS to recover from the pandemic and tackle the Covid backlog - including by providing over £36 billion through the Health and Social Care Levy, setting up surgical hubs and 160 community diagnostic centres, and recruiting 50,000 extra nurses."

What is the Covid inquiry?

The Covid inquiry, yet to get underway, is likely to be the biggest public inquiry in terms of disclosure, ever. It is also likely to take several years to complete.

Millions of documents will be combed through and testimonies listened to in order to establish the country’s preparedness and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's why evidence, put to the inquiry, is so important. It helps paint a picture of what happened and how it impacted on all those involved.