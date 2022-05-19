Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined on Central Lobby this month by three Midlands politicians to discuss whether some of their colleagues are "out of touch with reality", following comments by Midlands MPs about the cost of living crisis.

The panel also debates the fallout from the recent local elections, with the Midlands bucking the national trend.

Alison's guests this month:

- Pauline Latham MP - Mid Derbyshire (Conservative)

- Shabana Mahmood MP - Birmingham Ladywood (Labour)

- Cllr Michael Mullaney - Leicestershire County Councillor (Liberal Democrat)