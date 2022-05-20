Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Birmingham to pay their respects and final wishes for a well-known former MMA fighter who became a community champion for many.

Barrington Patterson was also a kickboxer, and was affectionately known as "One-Eyed Baz" - he died in March aged just 56.

He turned his life around after being involved in football hooliganism as a young man, and was known across the West Midlands for his work to combat homelessness and campaigns against knife crime.

Baz was a life-long Birmingham City FC fan, and his funeral procession arrived at his beloved team's St Andrew's ground, alongside large crowds of well-wishers.

"My beloved husband had a massive heart attack ... our hearts are broken"

The procession then made its way to St Philip's in Cathedral Square on Colmore Row.

Baz's family had issued wristbands to those granted access to the service, and had warned others not to attend the service without one.

Baz's widow Tracey tweeted earlier "The church is full capacity pls stop calling me inboxing me for wristbands I don’t have any pls be respectful."

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno was a close friend of Barrington, and attended the service.

Friends and former colleagues were among those paying their respects to Baz at St Andrew's.

Colin Tomlinson said he wanted to mark his passing to remember the help he received from Baz. He said:'I knew Baz for ten years, I worked on the doors with him... Baz did a lot for me, helping me out with work. He did a lot for everyone.

Colin added 'He cared more for others than for himself. He put everyone else first and was so humble.

'It’s hard to put into words how nice he actually was. Unless you knew him personally you [wouldn’t] know. He was a truly one-off genuine guy'.