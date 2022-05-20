Man admits killing graduate after punch attack in Nottingham

A man has admitted killing a university graduate who died days after he was punched on the street in Nottingham city centre.

Nathaniel Bierley, who was 26, was attacked during an incident on Upper Parliament Street around 3.35am on Saturday 5th March this year.

He died twelve days later in hospital, on the 17th March.

Nathaniel, who worked at a Five Guys restaurant, had three sisters, and his family say his loss has left them in a state of "utter heartbreak".

'Forever loved by your sisters Louisa, Karina, Anastasia and mum and dad, and I know one day we will all be together again' - one family's heartbreaking tribute

Nathaniel Bierley Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Kyle Turton who is 21 and from Brooksby Lane in Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 19th May, where he admitted a charge of manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on the 8th July.

A 17-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to affray.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Nottingham Youth Court on the 25th May 2022.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg from Nottinghamshire Police said:

'This has been a very detailed investigation and our officers have worked extremely hard to bring charges against these two individuals.

'Specialist officers have been continuing to support Nathaniel’s family throughout the investigation and our thoughts remain with his whole family and all of his friends during this extremely difficult time'.