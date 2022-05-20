Police are warning people to stay away from the Sainsbury's shopping area in Longbridge, as seven people are currently being treated by paramedics there for breathing problems.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the area around 10am on Friday 20th May, and have described it as an "ongoing incident".

The Sainsbury's store in Longbridge Credit: BPM Media

The store has been evacuated, and people from other buildings in the area have also been told to leave.

West Midlands Police said: "We have specialist officers working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what has happened.

"A cordon has been put in place and we'd advise people to stay away from the area.

"Anyone who has been in the area and is feeling unwell should seek medical advice as a precaution."

The Sainsbury's store in Longbridge Credit: BPM Media

In a statement West Midlands Ambulance Service said:

'We’re currently in attendance at an incident at Sainsburys in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge following a call at 9.53am.

'A number of ambulances & specialist resources are on scene treating seven patients who were feeling unwell with minor respiratory problems.

'The public are advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident'.