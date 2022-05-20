ITV News Central's Sports Correspondent Steve Clamp is stepping up to be the main presenter alongside Sameena Ali-Khan when veteran broadcaster Bob Warman retires in July.

Steve, who often stands in for Bob, and has co-presented this year’s national RTS award-winning programme on child mental health, has an 18-year association with Central.

He has also worked for ITV Network News, BBC and Sky.

He is passionate about the Midlands having raised his family in the West Midlands and having roots in the East Midlands - his great grandfather played for Notts County shortly before World War One.

Steve said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be given the opportunity to sit alongside my brilliant colleague and friend Sameena Ali-Khan at 6pm weekdays, bringing the news that really matters to our viewers right across the Midlands.

"I've worked in many TV newsrooms for over two decades, but at no time before have I felt that the work we do is more important and more valued than it is right now.

"After the Covid pandemic, which caused such emotional trauma to so many people, we are now in the midst of a growing cost of living crisis."

Steve Clamp is stepping up to be the main presenter alongside Sameena Ali-Khan Credit: ITV News Central

Steve adds: "On behalf of all our viewers I am determined that we will continue to tell their stories, give their perspective and never forget how very tough the next few months, maybe even years, will be for so many.

"But news is all about light and shade and along this journey we are all determined to raise some smiles and maybe even have a few laughs as we celebrate all that is great about this wonderful part of the world.

"I'll finish with a word for Bob, he is often described as a broadcasting legend. To me he is a genuine, witty and much loved colleague."

Bob is one of ITV's longest serving news anchors and has presented regional news in the Midlands region since 1973 Credit: ITV News Central / ITV

Steve said: "No one can 'replace' Bob, but I can take the values for strong journalism, which he has championed for nearly 50 years and make sure they continue to be built upon for many years to come.

"And let's remember, he's not gone yet!"

Liz Hannam, Head of News at ITV Central, said: "Steve will be a brilliant addition to our presenting line-up. He’s been integral to so many important stories we’ve covered over recent years - four of them have won much coveted RTS Awards - and he’s a genuinely lovely man, so this will be a very popular appointment among the news team."

Steve will officially start after Bob’s last day on July 4th.