Police are continuing to appeal for information one year on since the tragic discovery of a baby boy in a Walsall canal.

The newborn was found by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall at around 1pm on Friday, May 20, last year.

A post mortem examination was carried out, but the results were inconclusive and he is likely to have been in the water for several days.

Officers from West Midlands Police launched an extensive investigation to try and identify the little boy’s mother or wider family.

Several media appeals were made by police to encourage anyone with information to come forward and officers applied to Crimestoppers for a reward which was valid for three months last year.

All forensic opportunities were explored, including extensive work around familial DNA taken from the little boy.

Unfortunately it did not help officers identify his parents and police are still no further ahead in understanding what happened to him.

Officers still want to try and find the truth and understand what happened to the little boy.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police homicide team, who is now leading the investigation, said: "This case is really very sad.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to try and find out what happened to this little boy, it’s disappointing we’ve been unable get answers for him to date.

"We’ll always act upon any new information provided to us and have today distributed a further witness appeal in the local area.

"My thoughts are with all concerned and the wider community who I know were deeply distressed by this sad discovery."

Detective Thurgood said: "I’d like to thank everyone who has provided us with information so far and assure them that all lines of enquiry have been acted on."

Police have worked closely with the Black Country Coroner and the baby's body has been retained with dignity in case his family wish to lay him to rest.

Eventually, if they do not come forward police will arrange for the most sensitive care of his body.

A card and flowers were left at the scene in February.

The card was forensically examined but nothing was found – it is not clear if this was left by someone who knows who the baby was – but police encourage them to come forward to talk to them.

Anyone with any information can contact police via live chat on their website or call 101 quoting log number 1963 of 20 May 2021.